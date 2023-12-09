Cincinnati vs. Xavier: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 9
The Xavier Musketeers (4-5) host the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) after losing three home games in a row. The Musketeers are favored by only 1.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 152.5.
Cincinnati vs. Xavier Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Cintas Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Xavier
|-1.5
|152.5
Bearcats Betting Records & Stats
- Cincinnati has played five games this season that ended with a point total above 152.5 points.
- The average total for Cincinnati's games this season is 152.3 points, 0.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Cincinnati is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
- Cincinnati has yet to play a game this season where it is named as the underdog.
- The Bearcats have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +100.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 50% chance of pulling out a win.
Cincinnati vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 152.5
|% of Games Over 152.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Xavier
|4
|50%
|75.6
|162.9
|70.1
|135.1
|146.9
|Cincinnati
|5
|71.4%
|87.3
|162.9
|65
|135.1
|145.6
Additional Cincinnati Insights & Trends
- The Bearcats score 17.2 more points per game (87.3) than the Musketeers give up to opponents (70.1).
- Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall when it scores more than 70.1 points.
Cincinnati vs. Xavier Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Xavier
|4-4-0
|2-4
|4-4-0
|Cincinnati
|4-3-0
|0-0
|5-2-0
Cincinnati vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Xavier
|Cincinnati
|15-2
|Home Record
|16-3
|7-4
|Away Record
|5-7
|8-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-4-0
|5-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|83.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.6
|80.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.7
|12-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-6-0
|4-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
