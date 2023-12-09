The Xavier Musketeers (4-5) host the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) after losing three home games in a row. The Musketeers are favored by only 1.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 152.5.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Xavier -1.5 152.5

Bearcats Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati has played five games this season that ended with a point total above 152.5 points.

The average total for Cincinnati's games this season is 152.3 points, 0.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Cincinnati is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

Cincinnati has yet to play a game this season where it is named as the underdog.

The Bearcats have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +100.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Xavier 4 50% 75.6 162.9 70.1 135.1 146.9 Cincinnati 5 71.4% 87.3 162.9 65 135.1 145.6

Additional Cincinnati Insights & Trends

The Bearcats score 17.2 more points per game (87.3) than the Musketeers give up to opponents (70.1).

Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall when it scores more than 70.1 points.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Xavier 4-4-0 2-4 4-4-0 Cincinnati 4-3-0 0-0 5-2-0

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Xavier Cincinnati 15-2 Home Record 16-3 7-4 Away Record 5-7 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.6 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.7 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

