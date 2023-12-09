The Xavier Musketeers (4-5) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Cincinnati Stats Insights

This season, the Bearcats have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have hit.

Cincinnati is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.

The Bearcats are the 31st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 77th.

The Bearcats record 87.3 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 70.1 the Musketeers allow.

Cincinnati has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cincinnati posted 82.6 points per game last year at home, which was 11.9 more points than it averaged in away games (70.7).

The Bearcats surrendered 67.1 points per game last season at home, which was four fewer points than they allowed away from home (71.1).

When playing at home, Cincinnati drained 0.2 more threes per game (8.6) than away from home (8.4). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (34.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule