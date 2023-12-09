The Xavier Musketeers (4-5) welcome in the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) after losing three straight home games. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Cincinnati Stats Insights

The Bearcats make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is nine percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).

Cincinnati has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 77th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bearcats sit at 31st.

The Bearcats record 87.3 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 70.1 the Musketeers allow.

Cincinnati has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Cincinnati scored 11.9 more points per game (82.6) than it did away from home (70.7).

In 2022-23, the Bearcats surrendered 67.1 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 71.1.

At home, Cincinnati averaged 0.2 more three-pointers per game (8.6) than on the road (8.4). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (34.7%).

