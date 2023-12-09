How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Xavier Musketeers (4-5) welcome in the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) after losing three straight home games. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Cincinnati vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Cincinnati Stats Insights
- The Bearcats make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is nine percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).
- Cincinnati has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 77th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bearcats sit at 31st.
- The Bearcats record 87.3 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 70.1 the Musketeers allow.
- Cincinnati has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 70.1 points.
Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Cincinnati scored 11.9 more points per game (82.6) than it did away from home (70.7).
- In 2022-23, the Bearcats surrendered 67.1 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 71.1.
- At home, Cincinnati averaged 0.2 more three-pointers per game (8.6) than on the road (8.4). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (34.7%).
Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 89-54
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Howard
|W 86-81
|Burr Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|FGCU
|W 99-62
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/12/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/16/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Heritage Bank Center
