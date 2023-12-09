How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) aim to build on a seven-game winning run when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (4-5) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Cincinnati vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Cincinnati Stats Insights
- The Bearcats are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Musketeers allow to opponents.
- Cincinnati has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 76th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bearcats sit at 31st.
- The 87.3 points per game the Bearcats average are 17.2 more points than the Musketeers allow (70.1).
- When Cincinnati puts up more than 70.1 points, it is 6-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Cincinnati averaged 82.6 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 70.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Bearcats surrendered 67.1 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 71.1.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Cincinnati performed better in home games last year, sinking 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 89-54
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Howard
|W 86-81
|Burr Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|FGCU
|W 99-62
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/12/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/16/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Heritage Bank Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.