How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Xavier Musketeers (4-5) will attempt to snap a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center, airing at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Cincinnati vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Cincinnati Stats Insights
- This season, the Bearcats have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have hit.
- Cincinnati is 7-0 when it shoots better than 39.6% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 75th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bearcats sit at 32nd.
- The 87.3 points per game the Bearcats average are 17.2 more points than the Musketeers give up (70.1).
- Cincinnati is 6-0 when scoring more than 70.1 points.
Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Cincinnati posted 82.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.9 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Bearcats surrendered 4.0 fewer points per game (67.1) than on the road (71.1).
- Cincinnati made 8.6 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.4% points better than it averaged in away games (8.4 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).
Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 89-54
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Howard
|W 86-81
|Burr Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|FGCU
|W 99-62
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/12/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/16/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Heritage Bank Center
