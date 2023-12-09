The Xavier Musketeers (4-5) will attempt to snap a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center, airing at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cincinnati Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bearcats have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have hit.
  • Cincinnati is 7-0 when it shoots better than 39.6% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the 75th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bearcats sit at 32nd.
  • The 87.3 points per game the Bearcats average are 17.2 more points than the Musketeers give up (70.1).
  • Cincinnati is 6-0 when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Cincinnati posted 82.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.9 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Bearcats surrendered 4.0 fewer points per game (67.1) than on the road (71.1).
  • Cincinnati made 8.6 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.4% points better than it averaged in away games (8.4 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Georgia Tech W 89-54 Fifth Third Arena
11/28/2023 @ Howard W 86-81 Burr Gymnasium
12/3/2023 FGCU W 99-62 Fifth Third Arena
12/9/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
12/12/2023 Bryant - Fifth Third Arena
12/16/2023 Dayton - Heritage Bank Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.