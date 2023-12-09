The Xavier Musketeers (4-5) will attempt to snap a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center, airing at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Cincinnati Stats Insights

This season, the Bearcats have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have hit.

Cincinnati is 7-0 when it shoots better than 39.6% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 75th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bearcats sit at 32nd.

The 87.3 points per game the Bearcats average are 17.2 more points than the Musketeers give up (70.1).

Cincinnati is 6-0 when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cincinnati posted 82.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.9 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Bearcats surrendered 4.0 fewer points per game (67.1) than on the road (71.1).

Cincinnati made 8.6 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.4% points better than it averaged in away games (8.4 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule