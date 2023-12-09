Saturday's contest that pits the Kent State Golden Flashes (6-3) versus the Cleveland State Vikings (6-4) at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center has a projected final score of 80-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kent State, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cleveland State vs. Kent State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cleveland State vs. Kent State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 80, Cleveland State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Cleveland State vs. Kent State

Computer Predicted Spread: Kent State (-8.7)

Kent State (-8.7) Computer Predicted Total: 150.3

Kent State's record against the spread so far this season is 4-3-0, and Cleveland State's is 5-4-0. A total of six out of the Golden Flashes' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Vikings' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Cleveland State Performance Insights

The Vikings outscore opponents by 6.8 points per game (posting 74.7 points per game, 176th in college basketball, and allowing 67.9 per contest, 110th in college basketball) and have a +68 scoring differential.

The 34.6 rebounds per game Cleveland State accumulates rank 127th in the nation. Their opponents record 33.9.

Cleveland State knocks down 6.4 three-pointers per game (264th in college basketball) at a 36% rate (84th in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 its opponents make, shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc.

Cleveland State has committed three fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.5 (152nd in college basketball) while forcing 14.5 (59th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.