The Cleveland State Vikings (6-4) will visit the Kent State Golden Flashes (6-3) after dropping four road games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cleveland State vs. Kent State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Cleveland State Stats Insights

  • Cleveland State is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
  • The Vikings are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Flashes sit at 93rd.
  • The Vikings' 74.7 points per game are just 2.7 more points than the 72 the Golden Flashes allow.
  • Cleveland State is 3-1 when it scores more than 72 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Cleveland State scores 80.3 points per game. On the road, it scores 66.3.
  • At home, the Vikings allow 61.2 points per game. Away, they allow 78.
  • At home, Cleveland State knocks down 6.2 triples per game, 0.6 fewer than it averages away (6.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (37%) than away (34.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Youngstown State L 94-69 Beeghly Center
12/2/2023 Detroit Mercy W 69-58 Wolstein Center
12/5/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) L 70-57 University Credit Union Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Kent State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
12/15/2023 @ Bradley - Carver Arena
12/21/2023 Western Michigan - Wolstein Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.