How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Kent State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (6-4) will visit the Kent State Golden Flashes (6-3) after dropping four road games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Cleveland State vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
Cleveland State Stats Insights
- Cleveland State is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
- The Vikings are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Flashes sit at 93rd.
- The Vikings' 74.7 points per game are just 2.7 more points than the 72 the Golden Flashes allow.
- Cleveland State is 3-1 when it scores more than 72 points.
Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Cleveland State scores 80.3 points per game. On the road, it scores 66.3.
- At home, the Vikings allow 61.2 points per game. Away, they allow 78.
- At home, Cleveland State knocks down 6.2 triples per game, 0.6 fewer than it averages away (6.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (37%) than away (34.6%).
Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|L 94-69
|Beeghly Center
|12/2/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 69-58
|Wolstein Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|L 70-57
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Kent State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/15/2023
|@ Bradley
|-
|Carver Arena
|12/21/2023
|Western Michigan
|-
|Wolstein Center
