Cleveland State vs. Kent State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Cleveland State Vikings (6-4) will look to stop a four-game road slide when taking on the Kent State Golden Flashes (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kent State vs. Cleveland State matchup in this article.
Cleveland State vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cleveland State vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kent State Moneyline
|Cleveland State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kent State (-11.5)
|147.5
|-750
|+525
|FanDuel
|Kent State (-11.5)
|146.5
|-750
|+490
Cleveland State vs. Kent State Betting Trends
- Cleveland State has covered five times in nine matchups with a spread this season.
- The Vikings have won their only game this season when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.
- Kent State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- Golden Flashes games have gone over the point total six out of seven times this season.
