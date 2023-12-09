The Cleveland State Vikings (6-4) will look to stop a four-game road slide when taking on the Kent State Golden Flashes (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kent State vs. Cleveland State matchup in this article.

Cleveland State vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cleveland State vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kent State Moneyline Cleveland State Moneyline BetMGM Kent State (-11.5) 147.5 -750 +525 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kent State (-11.5) 146.5 -750 +490 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Cleveland State vs. Kent State Betting Trends

Cleveland State has covered five times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

The Vikings have won their only game this season when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

Kent State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Golden Flashes games have gone over the point total six out of seven times this season.

