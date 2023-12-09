Cleveland State vs. Kent State December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Kent State Golden Flashes (4-2) will face the Cleveland State Vikings (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Cleveland State vs. Kent State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Cleveland State Players to Watch
- Chris Payton: 15.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jalen Sullinger: 14.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 8.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Reggie Bass: 11.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Giovanni Santiago: 8.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
Kent State Players to Watch
Cleveland State vs. Kent State Stat Comparison
|Kent State Rank
|Kent State AVG
|Cleveland State AVG
|Cleveland State Rank
|56th
|82.8
|Points Scored
|77.7
|136th
|197th
|71.7
|Points Allowed
|66.3
|93rd
|172nd
|33.5
|Rebounds
|36.2
|90th
|87th
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|14.0
|9th
|130th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|6.3
|264th
|168th
|13.5
|Assists
|11.8
|256th
|241st
|13.0
|Turnovers
|10.8
|100th
