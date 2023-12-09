The Cleveland State Vikings (6-4) are 9.5-point underdogs as they look to break a four-game road slide when they square off against the Kent State Golden Flashes (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 147.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cleveland State vs. Kent State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kent State -9.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vikings Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland State has combined with its opponent to score more than 147.5 points in three of nine games this season.

Cleveland State has had an average of 142.6 points scored in its games so far this season, 4.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cleveland State is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

Cleveland State has won in one of the four contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Vikings have not won as an underdog of +340 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland State has a 22.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Cleveland State vs. Kent State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kent State 6 85.7% 84.4 159.1 72 139.9 143.4 Cleveland State 3 33.3% 74.7 159.1 67.9 139.9 143.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Cleveland State Insights & Trends

The Vikings put up just 2.7 more points per game (74.7) than the Golden Flashes allow their opponents to score (72).

Cleveland State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 72 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Cleveland State vs. Kent State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kent State 4-3-0 1-0 6-1-0 Cleveland State 5-4-0 2-0 3-6-0

Cleveland State vs. Kent State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kent State Cleveland State 15-0 Home Record 13-3 9-6 Away Record 7-9 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 83.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.1 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 2-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.