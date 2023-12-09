Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Darke County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Darke County, Ohio today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Darke County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Valley View High School at Versailles High School
- Game Time: 11:15 AM ET on December 9
- Location: Versailles, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arcanum High School at Brookville High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Brookville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Versailles High School at Covington High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Covington, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ansonia High School at Houston Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Houston, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
