Saturday's game that pits the Dayton Flyers (4-5) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-5) at Millett Hall has a projected final score of 68-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Dayton, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 1:00 PM on December 9.

The Flyers' last contest on Tuesday ended in an 81-53 loss to Davidson.

Dayton vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Dayton vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 68, Miami (OH) 64

Other A-10 Predictions

Dayton Schedule Analysis

The Flyers beat the No. 226-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Wichita State Shockers, 74-63, on November 25, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

The Flyers have tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (two).

According to the RPI, the RedHawks have three losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.

Dayton has four Quadrant 4 wins, tied for the 38th-most in Division I. But it also has two Quadrant 4 losses, tied for the 37th-most.

Dayton 2023-24 Best Wins

74-63 over Wichita State (No. 226) on November 25

75-74 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 276) on November 20

75-54 over Stetson (No. 295) on November 24

91-73 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 342) on November 12

Dayton Leaders

Arianna Smith: 9.8 PTS, 12.1 REB, 59.3 FG%

9.8 PTS, 12.1 REB, 59.3 FG% Mariah Perez: 9.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 48.4 FG%

9.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 48.4 FG% Ivy Wolf: 11.4 PTS, 33.6 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (22-for-57)

11.4 PTS, 33.6 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (22-for-57) Destiny Bohanon: 11.2 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

11.2 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Anyssa Jones: 8.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%

Dayton Performance Insights

The Flyers have been outscored by 5.7 points per game (posting 67.3 points per game, 172nd in college basketball, while giving up 73.0 per contest, 312th in college basketball) and have a -51 scoring differential.

