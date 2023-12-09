The Dayton Flyers (6-2) will host the Troy Trojans (4-4) after victories in four home games in a row. It tips at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Dayton vs. Troy matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Dayton vs. Troy Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio How to Watch on TV: USA

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dayton vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Dayton vs. Troy Betting Trends

Dayton is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, four out of the Flyers' eight games have hit the over.

Troy is 4-2-0 ATS this year.

So far this year, five out of the Trojans' six games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.