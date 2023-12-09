The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-5) take on the Dayton Flyers (4-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Dayton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Dayton vs. Miami (OH) Scoring Comparison

The Flyers score an average of 67.3 points per game, just 4.7 fewer points than the 72 the RedHawks allow.

Dayton is 4-0 when it scores more than 72 points.

Miami (OH)'s record is 1-2 when it allows fewer than 67.3 points.

The RedHawks score 21.3 fewer points per game (51.7) than the Flyers allow (73).

The RedHawks are making 39.9% of their shots from the field, 5.1% lower than the Flyers concede to opponents (45%).

The Flyers make 40% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% less than the RedHawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Dayton Leaders

Arianna Smith: 9.8 PTS, 12.1 REB, 59.3 FG%

9.8 PTS, 12.1 REB, 59.3 FG% Mariah Perez: 9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 48.4 FG%

9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 48.4 FG% Ivy Wolf: 11.4 PTS, 33.6 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (22-for-57)

11.4 PTS, 33.6 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (22-for-57) Destiny Bohanon: 11.2 PTS, 38 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

11.2 PTS, 38 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Anyssa Jones: 8.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%

