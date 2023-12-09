The Dayton Flyers (6-2) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Troy Trojans (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at UD Arena as big, 13.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 12:30 PM ET on USA. The point total is 139.5 for the matchup.

Dayton vs. Troy Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: USA

USA Where: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Dayton -13.5 139.5

Dayton Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Dayton and its opponents have combined to put up more than 139.5 points.

The average point total in Dayton's contests this year is 134.1, 5.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Flyers have a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Dayton has been listed as the favorite in five games and won them all.

The Flyers are undefeated in three games this season when favored by -1000 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from Dayton, based on the moneyline, is 90.9%.

Dayton vs. Troy Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Dayton 2 25% 70 154.8 64.1 133.4 134.1 Troy 6 100% 84.8 154.8 69.3 133.4 144

Additional Dayton Insights & Trends

The Flyers put up 70 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 69.3 the Trojans give up.

When Dayton scores more than 69.3 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Dayton vs. Troy Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Dayton 5-3-0 1-2 4-4-0 Troy 4-2-0 0-0 5-1-0

Dayton vs. Troy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Dayton Troy 14-2 Home Record 11-3 5-6 Away Record 7-8 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.7 64.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.7 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

