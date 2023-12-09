Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Defiance County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Defiance County, Ohio today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Defiance County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rossford Jr Sr High School at Defiance Senior High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Defiance, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wauseon High School at Fairview High School - Sherwood
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Sherwood, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holgate at Ayersville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Defiance, OH
- Conference: Green Meadows Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.