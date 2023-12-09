Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guernsey County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Guernsey County, Ohio today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Guernsey County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cambridge High School at Buckeye Trail High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Lore City, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.