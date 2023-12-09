Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Henry County, Ohio today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Henry County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holgate at Ayersville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Defiance, OH
- Conference: Green Meadows Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
