Should you bet on Joe Veleno to light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings and the Ottawa Senators face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Joe Veleno score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Veleno stats and insights

  • In five of 25 games this season, Veleno has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In two games versus the Senators this season, he has attempted three shots and scored two goals.
  • Veleno has zero points on the power play.
  • Veleno's shooting percentage is 21.4%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators have given up 69 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Veleno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:15 Home L 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:07 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 16:56 Away W 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:06 Home W 5-1
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 3-2
11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:32 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:06 Away W 5-2
11/22/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:31 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:27 Home L 3-2
11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:19 Away L 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

