The Cleveland State Vikings (6-4) will aim to stop a four-game road slide when visiting the Kent State Golden Flashes (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kent State vs. Cleveland State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kent State Stats Insights

  • The Golden Flashes are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Vikings allow to opponents.
  • Kent State is 4-1 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Golden Flashes are the 179th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Vikings sit at 162nd.
  • The Golden Flashes average 16.5 more points per game (84.4) than the Vikings give up (67.9).
  • When Kent State puts up more than 67.9 points, it is 6-2.

Kent State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kent State put up 83.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 15.6 more points than it averaged in road games (68.3).
  • Defensively the Golden Flashes played worse at home last season, ceding 65.7 points per game, compared to 65.2 on the road.
  • When playing at home, Kent State drained 1.3 more treys per game (8.5) than in road games (7.2). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in road games (32.1%).

Kent State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Charleston (SC) L 84-78 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
11/30/2023 Shawnee State W 103-61 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
12/5/2023 @ South Dakota State W 82-73 Frost Arena
12/9/2023 Cleveland State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
12/21/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
12/29/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) - University Credit Union Pavilion

