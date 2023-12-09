How to Watch Kent State vs. Cleveland State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (6-4) will aim to stop a four-game road slide when visiting the Kent State Golden Flashes (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Kent State vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kent State Stats Insights
- The Golden Flashes are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Vikings allow to opponents.
- Kent State is 4-1 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
- The Golden Flashes are the 179th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Vikings sit at 162nd.
- The Golden Flashes average 16.5 more points per game (84.4) than the Vikings give up (67.9).
- When Kent State puts up more than 67.9 points, it is 6-2.
Kent State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kent State put up 83.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 15.6 more points than it averaged in road games (68.3).
- Defensively the Golden Flashes played worse at home last season, ceding 65.7 points per game, compared to 65.2 on the road.
- When playing at home, Kent State drained 1.3 more treys per game (8.5) than in road games (7.2). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in road games (32.1%).
Kent State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|L 84-78
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|11/30/2023
|Shawnee State
|W 103-61
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/5/2023
|@ South Dakota State
|W 82-73
|Frost Arena
|12/9/2023
|Cleveland State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
