The Cleveland State Vikings (6-4) will aim to stop a four-game road slide when visiting the Kent State Golden Flashes (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kent State vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Kent State Stats Insights

The Golden Flashes are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Vikings allow to opponents.

Kent State is 4-1 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

The Golden Flashes are the 179th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Vikings sit at 162nd.

The Golden Flashes average 16.5 more points per game (84.4) than the Vikings give up (67.9).

When Kent State puts up more than 67.9 points, it is 6-2.

Kent State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kent State put up 83.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 15.6 more points than it averaged in road games (68.3).

Defensively the Golden Flashes played worse at home last season, ceding 65.7 points per game, compared to 65.2 on the road.

When playing at home, Kent State drained 1.3 more treys per game (8.5) than in road games (7.2). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in road games (32.1%).

Kent State Upcoming Schedule