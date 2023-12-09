The Cleveland State Vikings (6-4) will attempt to snap a four-game road losing streak at the Kent State Golden Flashes (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kent State vs. Cleveland State matchup in this article.

Kent State vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kent State vs. Cleveland State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kent State Moneyline Cleveland State Moneyline BetMGM Kent State (-11.5) 147.5 -750 +525 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kent State (-11.5) 146.5 -750 +490 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kent State vs. Cleveland State Betting Trends

Kent State has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Golden Flashes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of seven times this season.

Cleveland State has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of three Vikings games this season have gone over the point total.

