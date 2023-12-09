The Cleveland State Vikings (4-2) play the Kent State Golden Flashes (4-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Kent State vs. Cleveland State Game Information

Kent State Players to Watch

  • Chris Payton: 15.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jalen Sullinger: 14.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 8.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Reggie Bass: 11.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Giovanni Santiago: 8.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Cleveland State Players to Watch

Kent State vs. Cleveland State Stat Comparison

Kent State Rank Kent State AVG Cleveland State AVG Cleveland State Rank
56th 82.8 Points Scored 77.7 136th
197th 71.7 Points Allowed 66.3 93rd
172nd 33.5 Rebounds 36.2 90th
87th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 14 9th
130th 8 3pt Made 6.3 264th
168th 13.5 Assists 11.8 256th
241st 13 Turnovers 10.8 100th

