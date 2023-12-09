The Cleveland State Vikings (6-4) are underdogs (by 9.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Kent State Golden Flashes (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 147.5.

Kent State vs. Cleveland State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kent State -9.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kent State Betting Records & Stats

Kent State and its opponents have scored more than 147.5 points in six of seven games this season.

The average total in Kent State's matchups this year is 156.4, 8.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Golden Flashes' ATS record is 4-3-0 this season.

This season, Kent State has been favored six times and won three of those games.

The Golden Flashes have played as a favorite of -500 or more once this season and won that game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 83.3% chance of a victory for Kent State.

Kent State vs. Cleveland State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kent State 6 85.7% 84.4 159.1 72.0 139.9 143.4 Cleveland State 3 33.3% 74.7 159.1 67.9 139.9 143.6

Additional Kent State Insights & Trends

The Golden Flashes put up 16.5 more points per game (84.4) than the Vikings give up (67.9).

Kent State is 4-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Kent State vs. Cleveland State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kent State 4-3-0 1-0 6-1-0 Cleveland State 5-4-0 2-0 3-6-0

Kent State vs. Cleveland State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kent State Cleveland State 15-0 Home Record 13-3 9-6 Away Record 7-9 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 83.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.1 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 2-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

