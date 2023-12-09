In the upcoming game versus the Ottawa Senators, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Klim Kostin to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Klim Kostin score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kostin stats and insights

Kostin has scored in two of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken zero shots in two games versus the Senators this season, but has not scored.

Kostin has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 11.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 69 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kostin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 9:11 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:45 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 7:30 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:47 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 8:45 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:15 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:04 Away W 5-2 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:59 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 8:04 Home W 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.