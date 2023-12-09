The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) face the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on FOX.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
  • In games Marquette shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.
  • The Fighting Irish are the 203rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Eagles sit at 309th.
  • The Golden Eagles score 80 points per game, 14 more points than the 66 the Fighting Irish allow.
  • Marquette has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 66 points.

Notre Dame Stats Insights

  • Notre Dame is 4-0 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Fighting Irish are the 203rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 309th.
  • The Fighting Irish put up only 1.9 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Golden Eagles give up (66.8).
  • Notre Dame is 4-3 when allowing fewer than 80 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Marquette scored 83.3 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Golden Eagles played better at home last year, giving up 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 away from home.
  • In home games, Marquette sunk 0.1 more threes per game (8.9) than in away games (8.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to when playing on the road (34.8%).

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Notre Dame averaged 6.7 more points per game at home (73) than away (66.3).
  • At home, the Fighting Irish allowed 71.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 73.5.
  • Notre Dame knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (35.2%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-64 Kohl Center
12/6/2023 Texas W 86-65 Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum
12/14/2023 St. Thomas - Fiserv Forum
12/19/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ South Carolina L 65-53 Colonial Life Arena
12/2/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 62-49 Watsco Center
12/5/2023 Western Michigan W 86-65 Purcell Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
12/16/2023 Georgetown - Purcell Pavilion
12/19/2023 Citadel - Purcell Pavilion

