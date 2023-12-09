Mercer County, Ohio has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mercer County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hickory High School at Girard High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 9

12:00 PM ET on December 9 Location: Girard, OH

Girard, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Jackson Center at Coldwater High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 9

6:00 PM ET on December 9 Location: Coldwater, OH

Coldwater, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Bradford at Fort Recovery