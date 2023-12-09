The Davidson Wildcats (6-3) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Miami (OH) vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Miami (OH) Stats Insights

The RedHawks have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Miami (OH) has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.

The RedHawks are the 314th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 252nd.

The RedHawks' 70.8 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 66.7 the Wildcats give up.

Miami (OH) is 4-0 when it scores more than 66.7 points.

Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Miami (OH) is averaging 8.0 more points per game at home (74.8) than away (66.8).

In 2023-24 the RedHawks are giving up 22.5 fewer points per game at home (57.5) than on the road (80.0).

Beyond the arc, Miami (OH) knocks down more 3-pointers away (9.3 per game) than at home (7.8), and makes a higher percentage away (43.5%) than at home (35.6%).

Miami (OH) Upcoming Schedule