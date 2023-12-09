How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. Davidson on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Davidson Wildcats (6-3) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Miami (OH) vs. Davidson Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Miami (OH) Stats Insights
- The RedHawks have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- Miami (OH) has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.
- The RedHawks are the 314th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 252nd.
- The RedHawks' 70.8 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 66.7 the Wildcats give up.
- Miami (OH) is 4-0 when it scores more than 66.7 points.
Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Miami (OH) is averaging 8.0 more points per game at home (74.8) than away (66.8).
- In 2023-24 the RedHawks are giving up 22.5 fewer points per game at home (57.5) than on the road (80.0).
- Beyond the arc, Miami (OH) knocks down more 3-pointers away (9.3 per game) than at home (7.8), and makes a higher percentage away (43.5%) than at home (35.6%).
Miami (OH) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Spalding
|W 82-43
|Millett Hall
|12/2/2023
|@ Marshall
|W 79-74
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Ohio State
|L 84-64
|Value City Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Wright State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/22/2023
|Vermont
|-
|Millett Hall
