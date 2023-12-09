The Davidson Wildcats (6-3) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Miami (OH) vs. Davidson Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Miami (OH) Stats Insights

  • The RedHawks have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
  • Miami (OH) has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.
  • The RedHawks are the 314th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 252nd.
  • The RedHawks' 70.8 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 66.7 the Wildcats give up.
  • Miami (OH) is 4-0 when it scores more than 66.7 points.

Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Miami (OH) is averaging 8.0 more points per game at home (74.8) than away (66.8).
  • In 2023-24 the RedHawks are giving up 22.5 fewer points per game at home (57.5) than on the road (80.0).
  • Beyond the arc, Miami (OH) knocks down more 3-pointers away (9.3 per game) than at home (7.8), and makes a higher percentage away (43.5%) than at home (35.6%).

Miami (OH) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Spalding W 82-43 Millett Hall
12/2/2023 @ Marshall W 79-74 Cam Henderson Center
12/6/2023 @ Ohio State L 84-64 Value City Arena
12/9/2023 @ Davidson - John M. Belk Arena
12/19/2023 @ Wright State - Wright State University Nutter Center
12/22/2023 Vermont - Millett Hall

