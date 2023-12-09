The Davidson Wildcats (6-3) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when they host the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Davidson vs. Miami (OH) matchup in this article.

Miami (OH) vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (OH) vs. Davidson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Miami (OH) vs. Davidson Betting Trends

Miami (OH) has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The RedHawks have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

Davidson has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of seven times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.