The Davidson Wildcats (6-3) are heavy, 10.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 141.5.

Miami (OH) vs. Davidson Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson, North Carolina Venue: John M. Belk Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Davidson -10.5 141.5

RedHawks Betting Records & Stats

Miami (OH) and its opponents have combined to score more than 141.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Miami (OH)'s games this season have had an average of 139.5 points, 2.0 fewer points than this game's point total.

Miami (OH) has a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Miami (OH) has won in one of the three contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

This season, the RedHawks have won one of their three games when they're the underdog by at least +425 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami (OH) has a 19% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Miami (OH) vs. Davidson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Davidson 3 42.9% 70.7 141.5 66.7 135.5 134.5 Miami (OH) 3 42.9% 70.8 141.5 68.8 135.5 141.1

Additional Miami (OH) Insights & Trends

The RedHawks score only 4.1 more points per game (70.8) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (66.7).

When it scores more than 66.7 points, Miami (OH) is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Miami (OH) vs. Davidson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Davidson 4-3-0 1-1 4-3-0 Miami (OH) 4-3-0 2-1 4-3-0

Miami (OH) vs. Davidson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Davidson Miami (OH) 7-8 Home Record 9-9 6-6 Away Record 3-9 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 8-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.1 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 3-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

