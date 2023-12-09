The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-5) face the Dayton Flyers (4-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Miami (OH) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Miami (OH) vs. Dayton Scoring Comparison

The Flyers score just 4.7 fewer points per game (67.3) than the RedHawks give up (72).

Dayton has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 72 points.

Miami (OH) has a 1-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.3 points.

The RedHawks record 51.7 points per game, 21.3 fewer points than the 73 the Flyers allow.

This season the RedHawks are shooting 39.9% from the field, 5.1% lower than the Flyers give up.

The Flyers shoot 40% from the field, just 1.7 lower than the RedHawks concede.

Miami (OH) Leaders

Jadyn Scott: 14 PTS, 55.4 FG%

14 PTS, 55.4 FG% Amber Tretter: 4.7 PTS, 27 FG%

4.7 PTS, 27 FG% Katey Richason: 6.2 PTS, 54.2 FG%

6.2 PTS, 54.2 FG% Lakresha Edwards: 8.6 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami (OH) Schedule