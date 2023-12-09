How to Watch the Miami (OH) vs. Dayton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-5) face the Dayton Flyers (4-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Miami (OH) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Miami (OH) vs. Dayton Scoring Comparison
- The Flyers score just 4.7 fewer points per game (67.3) than the RedHawks give up (72).
- Dayton has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 72 points.
- Miami (OH) has a 1-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.3 points.
- The RedHawks record 51.7 points per game, 21.3 fewer points than the 73 the Flyers allow.
- This season the RedHawks are shooting 39.9% from the field, 5.1% lower than the Flyers give up.
- The Flyers shoot 40% from the field, just 1.7 lower than the RedHawks concede.
Miami (OH) Leaders
- Jadyn Scott: 14 PTS, 55.4 FG%
- Amber Tretter: 4.7 PTS, 27 FG%
- Katey Richason: 6.2 PTS, 54.2 FG%
- Lakresha Edwards: 8.6 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)
Miami (OH) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Xavier
|W 58-57
|Millett Hall
|12/3/2023
|@ Michigan State
|L 89-44
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|L 85-55
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/9/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Millett Hall
|12/16/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Oakland
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
