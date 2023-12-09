The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-5) face the Dayton Flyers (4-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Miami (OH) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Miami (OH) vs. Dayton Scoring Comparison

  • The Flyers score just 4.7 fewer points per game (67.3) than the RedHawks give up (72).
  • Dayton has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 72 points.
  • Miami (OH) has a 1-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.3 points.
  • The RedHawks record 51.7 points per game, 21.3 fewer points than the 73 the Flyers allow.
  • This season the RedHawks are shooting 39.9% from the field, 5.1% lower than the Flyers give up.
  • The Flyers shoot 40% from the field, just 1.7 lower than the RedHawks concede.

Miami (OH) Leaders

  • Jadyn Scott: 14 PTS, 55.4 FG%
  • Amber Tretter: 4.7 PTS, 27 FG%
  • Katey Richason: 6.2 PTS, 54.2 FG%
  • Lakresha Edwards: 8.6 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami (OH) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 Xavier W 58-57 Millett Hall
12/3/2023 @ Michigan State L 89-44 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/6/2023 @ Eastern Kentucky L 85-55 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/9/2023 Dayton - Millett Hall
12/16/2023 @ Michigan - Crisler Center
12/21/2023 @ Oakland - Athletics Center O'rena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.