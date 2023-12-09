On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Ottawa Senators. Is Michael Rasmussen going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Michael Rasmussen score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Rasmussen stats and insights

Rasmussen has scored in four of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In two games against the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Rasmussen has no points on the power play.

Rasmussen's shooting percentage is 13.5%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 69 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Rasmussen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 14:17 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 15:15 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:20 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:33 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 1 0 1 15:48 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:33 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:45 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:31 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:48 Away L 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

