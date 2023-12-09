Will Michael Rasmussen Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 9?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Ottawa Senators. Is Michael Rasmussen going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Michael Rasmussen score a goal against the Senators?
Rasmussen stats and insights
- Rasmussen has scored in four of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In two games against the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Rasmussen has no points on the power play.
- Rasmussen's shooting percentage is 13.5%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have given up 69 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Rasmussen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|2
|2
|0
|14:17
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|15:15
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|14:20
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|15:48
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:31
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
Red Wings vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
