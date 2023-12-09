Saturday's game that pits the Ohio Bobcats (5-3) against the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-6) at Convocation Center Ohio is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-72 in favor of Ohio, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Ohio vs. Marshall Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Ohio vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio 83, Marshall 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio vs. Marshall

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio (-10.6)

Ohio (-10.6) Computer Predicted Total: 154.9

Ohio's record against the spread this season is 3-5-0, while Marshall's is 1-6-0. A total of five out of the Bobcats' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Thundering Herd's games have gone over.

Ohio Performance Insights

The Bobcats average 79.9 points per game (85th in college basketball) while allowing 74.9 per outing (268th in college basketball). They have a +40 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by five points per game.

Ohio is 265th in the country at 31.3 rebounds per game. That's 3.2 fewer than the 34.5 its opponents average.

Ohio hits 7.6 three-pointers per game (171st in college basketball) at a 33.9% rate (156th in college basketball), compared to the 6.9 its opponents make while shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc.

The Bobcats average 97.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (115th in college basketball), and allow 91.7 points per 100 possessions (235th in college basketball).

Ohio wins the turnover battle by 4.5 per game, committing nine (21st in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.5.

