How to Watch Ohio vs. Marshall on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-6) will be looking to stop a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Ohio Bobcats (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Ohio vs. Marshall Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ohio Stats Insights
- This season, the Bobcats have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Thundering Herd's opponents have made.
- Ohio has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
- The Bobcats are the 268th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Thundering Herd sit at 43rd.
- The Bobcats average 79.9 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 81.4 the Thundering Herd allow.
- When Ohio totals more than 81.4 points, it is 2-1.
Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Ohio performed better in home games last season, posting 83.5 points per game, compared to 75.8 per game away from home.
- In 2022-23, the Bobcats surrendered 65.7 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 79.6.
- Ohio averaged 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 38.2% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 36.9% three-point percentage).
Ohio Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Brown
|W 82-77
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/2/2023
|Delaware
|W 74-73
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/6/2023
|Youngstown State
|L 78-72
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/9/2023
|Marshall
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/18/2023
|Defiance
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/22/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
