The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-6) will be looking to stop a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Ohio Bobcats (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Ohio vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Ohio Stats Insights

This season, the Bobcats have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Thundering Herd's opponents have made.

Ohio has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Bobcats are the 268th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Thundering Herd sit at 43rd.

The Bobcats average 79.9 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 81.4 the Thundering Herd allow.

When Ohio totals more than 81.4 points, it is 2-1.

Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Ohio performed better in home games last season, posting 83.5 points per game, compared to 75.8 per game away from home.

In 2022-23, the Bobcats surrendered 65.7 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 79.6.

Ohio averaged 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 38.2% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 36.9% three-point percentage).

Ohio Upcoming Schedule