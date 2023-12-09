The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-6) will attempt to break a four-game losing skid when visiting the Ohio Bobcats (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Ohio vs. Marshall matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ohio vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ohio vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Ohio vs. Marshall Betting Trends

Ohio has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

A total of five out of the Bobcats' eight games this season have gone over the point total.

Marshall has covered just once in seven chances against the spread this year.

The Thundering Herd and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of seven times this year.

