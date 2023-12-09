Saturday's game that pits the Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) against the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) at Bryce Jordan Center has a projected final score of 78-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio State. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Bryce Jordan Center

Ohio State vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 78, Penn State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio State vs. Penn State

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-9.2)

Ohio State (-9.2) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Penn State has gone 3-6-0 against the spread, while Ohio State's ATS record this season is 2-6-0. The Nittany Lions have a 5-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Buckeyes have a record of 6-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes' +138 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.9 points per game (68th in college basketball) while allowing 65.6 per contest (64th in college basketball).

The 35.2 rebounds per game Ohio State accumulates rank 98th in college basketball, 7.5 more than the 27.7 its opponents collect.

Ohio State makes 8.6 three-pointers per game (88th in college basketball) while shooting 39.9% from deep (13th in college basketball). It is making 1.4 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.2 per game at 33.2%.

Ohio State has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.2 per game (65th in college basketball) while forcing 12.6 (145th in college basketball).

