The Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) will look to continue a seven-game winning streak when visiting the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Bryce Jordan Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Ohio State Stats Insights

This season, the Buckeyes have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Nittany Lions' opponents have hit.

In games Ohio State shoots better than 43.4% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.

The Buckeyes are the 114th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Nittany Lions sit at 312th.

The Buckeyes score 10.5 more points per game (80.9) than the Nittany Lions give up (70.4).

When Ohio State totals more than 70.4 points, it is 8-0.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State put up 74.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.

In home games, the Buckeyes allowed 13.3 fewer points per game (63) than away from home (76.3).

Ohio State averaged 6.7 treys per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% when playing at home and 36.5% on the road.

