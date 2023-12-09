How to Watch Ohio State vs. Penn State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) will look to continue a seven-game winning streak when visiting the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Bryce Jordan Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
- Purdue vs Alabama (1:30 PM ET | December 9)
- Auburn vs Indiana (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Wisconsin vs Arizona (3:15 PM ET | December 9)
Ohio State Stats Insights
- This season, the Buckeyes have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Nittany Lions' opponents have hit.
- In games Ohio State shoots better than 43.4% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
- The Buckeyes are the 114th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Nittany Lions sit at 312th.
- The Buckeyes score 10.5 more points per game (80.9) than the Nittany Lions give up (70.4).
- When Ohio State totals more than 70.4 points, it is 8-0.
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ohio State put up 74.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.
- In home games, the Buckeyes allowed 13.3 fewer points per game (63) than away from home (76.3).
- Ohio State averaged 6.7 treys per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% when playing at home and 36.5% on the road.
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 88-61
|Value City Arena
|12/3/2023
|Minnesota
|W 84-74
|Value City Arena
|12/6/2023
|Miami (OH)
|W 84-64
|Value City Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Penn State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/16/2023
|UCLA
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Value City Arena
