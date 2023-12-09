The Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) will look to continue a seven-game winning streak when visiting the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Bryce Jordan Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Ohio State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Buckeyes have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Nittany Lions' opponents have hit.
  • In games Ohio State shoots better than 43.4% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
  • The Buckeyes are the 114th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Nittany Lions sit at 312th.
  • The Buckeyes score 10.5 more points per game (80.9) than the Nittany Lions give up (70.4).
  • When Ohio State totals more than 70.4 points, it is 8-0.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Ohio State put up 74.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Buckeyes allowed 13.3 fewer points per game (63) than away from home (76.3).
  • Ohio State averaged 6.7 treys per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% when playing at home and 36.5% on the road.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Central Michigan W 88-61 Value City Arena
12/3/2023 Minnesota W 84-74 Value City Arena
12/6/2023 Miami (OH) W 84-64 Value City Arena
12/9/2023 @ Penn State - Bryce Jordan Center
12/16/2023 UCLA - State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 New Orleans - Value City Arena

