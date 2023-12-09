Ohio State vs. Penn State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) will try to extend a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Bryce Jordan Center. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET on BTN.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Penn State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ohio State vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Penn State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-5.5)
|147.5
|-225
|+180
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-5.5)
|146.5
|-220
|+180
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Ohio State vs. Penn State Betting Trends
- Ohio State has won just two games against the spread this season.
- In the Buckeyes' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
- Penn State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- A total of five Nittany Lions games this season have gone over the point total.
Ohio State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Ohio State is 34th in college basketball. It is way higher than that, 13th-best, according to computer rankings.
- Ohio State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.