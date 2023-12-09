Saturday's Big Ten schedule includes the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) facing the Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at 6:00 PM ET on BTN.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Information

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • Kanye Clary: 19.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Qudus Wahab: 9.3 PTS, 10.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Nick Kern: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Zach Hicks: 7.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Penn State Players to Watch

Ohio State vs. Penn State Stat Comparison

Penn State Rank Penn State AVG Ohio State AVG Ohio State Rank
142nd 77.5 Points Scored 77.2 149th
78th 65.2 Points Allowed 67.0 113th
225th 32.2 Rebounds 34.8 126th
116th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 10.0 126th
130th 8.0 3pt Made 7.8 146th
323rd 10.3 Assists 13.2 192nd
162nd 11.7 Turnovers 11.0 112th

