The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Bryce Jordan Center as 5.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The matchup's point total is 147.5.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Bryce Jordan Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio State -5.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio State Betting Records & Stats

In five of eight games this season, Ohio State and its opponents have gone over 147.5 points.

Ohio State has an average point total of 146.4 in its outings this year, 1.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Buckeyes are 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Ohio State has won four out of the five games in which it has been favored.

The Buckeyes have entered four games this season favored by -225 or more, and won each of those games.

Ohio State has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio State 5 62.5% 80.9 156.6 65.6 136 142.1 Penn State 4 44.4% 75.7 156.6 70.4 136 140.4

Additional Ohio State Insights & Trends

Ohio State compiled an 8-14-0 ATS record in conference play last year.

The 80.9 points per game the Buckeyes put up are 10.5 more points than the Nittany Lions allow (70.4).

Ohio State has a 2-5 record against the spread and an 8-0 record overall when putting up more than 70.4 points.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio State 2-6-0 1-5 6-2-0 Penn State 3-6-0 1-1 5-4-0

Ohio State vs. Penn State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio State Penn State 10-6 Home Record 13-4 1-10 Away Record 4-7 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 74.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.9 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.4 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

