Saturday's game that pits the Syracuse Orange (7-1) against the Ohio Bobcats (2-4) at Convocation Center Ohio has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-59 in favor of Syracuse, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 9.

Their last time out, the Bobcats lost 85-45 to Ohio State on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ohio vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio vs. Syracuse Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 81, Ohio 59

Other MAC Predictions

Ohio Schedule Analysis

When the Bobcats took down the Dayton Flyers, who are ranked No. 218 in our computer rankings, on November 16 by a score of 67-61, it was their best victory of the year so far.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Bobcats are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 38th-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio Leaders

Jaya McClure: 13.4 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

13.4 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20) Kennedi Watkins: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Madi Mace: 5.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)

5.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15) Kate Dennis: 6.2 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

6.2 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Bengisu Alper: 5.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

Ohio Performance Insights

The Bobcats' -69 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 63.8 points per game (219th in college basketball) while giving up 75.3 per contest (329th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.