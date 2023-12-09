The Ohio Bobcats (3-2) will play the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Ohio vs. Marshall Game Information

Ohio Players to Watch

Jaylin Hunter: 16.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK AJ Clayton: 13.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Shereef Mitchell: 12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK AJ Brown: 11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Elmore James: 11.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Marshall Players to Watch

Ohio vs. Marshall Stat Comparison

Ohio Rank Ohio AVG Marshall AVG Marshall Rank 65th 82.2 Points Scored 74.0 203rd 257th 74.2 Points Allowed 81.2 337th 205th 32.8 Rebounds 34.2 149th 180th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 10.3 105th 88th 8.6 3pt Made 6.5 253rd 201st 13.0 Assists 15.2 86th 57th 10.0 Turnovers 13.2 256th

