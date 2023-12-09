Ohio vs. Marshall: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 9
The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-6) are 9.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Ohio Bobcats (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 158.5 points.
Ohio vs. Marshall Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Athens, Ohio
- Venue: Convocation Center Ohio
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Ohio
|-9.5
|158.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ohio Betting Records & Stats
- Ohio and its opponents have gone over 158.5 combined points in three of eight games this season.
- Ohio's matchups this year have an average total of 154.8, 3.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Bobcats are 3-5-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Ohio has been favored eight times and won five of those games.
- The Bobcats have played as a favorite of -450 or more twice this season and won both games.
- Ohio has a 81.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Ohio vs. Marshall Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 158.5
|% of Games Over 158.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Ohio
|3
|37.5%
|79.9
|153.7
|74.9
|156.3
|150
|Marshall
|2
|28.6%
|73.8
|153.7
|81.4
|156.3
|154.8
Additional Ohio Insights & Trends
- The Bobcats score only 1.5 fewer points per game (79.9) than the Thundering Herd allow (81.4).
- Ohio has a 1-2 record against the spread and a 2-1 record overall when putting up more than 81.4 points.
Ohio vs. Marshall Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Ohio
|3-5-0
|1-0
|5-3-0
|Marshall
|1-6-0
|0-1
|3-4-0
Ohio vs. Marshall Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Ohio
|Marshall
|14-1
|Home Record
|15-2
|4-11
|Away Record
|9-5
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-5-0
|6-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-5-0
|83.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.5
|75.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|79.4
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-8-0
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
