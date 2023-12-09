How to Watch the Ohio vs. Syracuse Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Syracuse Orange (7-1) will look to build on a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Ohio Bobcats (2-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.
Ohio Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Ohio vs. Syracuse Scoring Comparison
- The Orange average 5.6 more points per game (80.9) than the Bobcats allow their opponents to score (75.3).
- Syracuse is 5-1 when it scores more than 75.3 points.
- Ohio's record is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 80.9 points.
- The 63.8 points per game the Bobcats score are only 4.2 more points than the Orange allow (59.6).
- Ohio is 2-3 when scoring more than 59.6 points.
- When Syracuse allows fewer than 63.8 points, it is 5-0.
- The Bobcats are making 39.5% of their shots from the field, 2.6% higher than the Orange allow to opponents (36.9%).
- The Orange shoot 46.6% from the field, 5.9% higher than the Bobcats allow.
Ohio Leaders
- Jaya McClure: 13.4 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)
- Kennedi Watkins: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Madi Mace: 5.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)
- Kate Dennis: 6.2 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
- Bengisu Alper: 5.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
Ohio Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|IUPUI
|W 75-71
|Convocation Center Ohio
|11/29/2023
|Longwood
|L 75-72
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/5/2023
|@ Ohio State
|L 85-45
|Value City Arena
|12/9/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/17/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/21/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
