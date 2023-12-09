The Syracuse Orange (7-1) will look to build on a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Ohio Bobcats (2-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ohio Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Ohio vs. Syracuse Scoring Comparison

The Orange average 5.6 more points per game (80.9) than the Bobcats allow their opponents to score (75.3).

Syracuse is 5-1 when it scores more than 75.3 points.

Ohio's record is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 80.9 points.

The 63.8 points per game the Bobcats score are only 4.2 more points than the Orange allow (59.6).

Ohio is 2-3 when scoring more than 59.6 points.

When Syracuse allows fewer than 63.8 points, it is 5-0.

The Bobcats are making 39.5% of their shots from the field, 2.6% higher than the Orange allow to opponents (36.9%).

The Orange shoot 46.6% from the field, 5.9% higher than the Bobcats allow.

Ohio Leaders

Jaya McClure: 13.4 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

13.4 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20) Kennedi Watkins: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Madi Mace: 5.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)

5.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15) Kate Dennis: 6.2 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

6.2 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Bengisu Alper: 5.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio Schedule