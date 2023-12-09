Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Putnam County, Ohio today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Putnam County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ottoville at Bath High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 9

6:00 PM ET on December 9 Location: Lima, OH

Lima, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Jennings High School at Spencerville High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 9

6:30 PM ET on December 9 Location: Spencerville, OH

Spencerville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincolnview High School at Continental High School