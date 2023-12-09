Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Putnam County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Putnam County, Ohio today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Putnam County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ottoville at Bath High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Lima, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Jennings High School at Spencerville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Spencerville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincolnview High School at Continental High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Continental, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.