Saturday's NHL matchup between the Detroit Red Wings (14-7-4) and the Ottawa Senators (10-11) at Little Caesars Arena sees the Red Wings favored at home (-130 moneyline odds to win) against the Senators (+105). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and ESPN+.

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Ottawa has played 14 games this season with over 6.5 goals.

The Red Wings have won 62.5% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (5-3).

The Senators have been the underdog 10 times this season, and upset their opponent in four of those games.

Detroit is 4-2 when playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Ottawa is 3-5 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 8-2 5-4-1 6.4 4.10 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 4.10 2.80 10 24.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 3-5-2 6.8 2.80 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 2.80 3.10 4 10.3% Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 3-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 5

