The Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin and the Ottawa Senators' Tim Stutzle are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these teams play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Little Caesars Arena.

Red Wings vs. Senators Game Information

Red Wings Players to Watch

Larkin is one of Detroit's top contributors (25 points), via collected 11 goals and 14 assists.

Alex DeBrincat has 13 goals and 11 assists, equaling 24 points (one per game).

Lucas Raymond has scored nine goals and added 13 assists in 25 games for Detroit.

Alex Lyon (4-1-0) has a 1.6 goals against average and a .947% save percentage (first in league).

Senators Players to Watch

Stuetzle is a top offensive contributor for his club with 25 points (1.2 per game), as he has scored five goals and 20 assists in 21 games (playing 22:11 per game).

With 19 total points (0.9 per game), including eight goals and 11 assists through 21 games, Claude Giroux is crucial for Ottawa's attack.

This season, Brady Tkachuk has 13 goals and six assists for Detroit.

In the crease, Anton Forsberg has a record of 5-5-0 in 10 games this season, conceding 28 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 215 saves and an .885 save percentage, 55th in the league.

Red Wings vs. Senators Stat Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 2nd 3.84 Goals Scored 3.43 7th 14th 3.08 Goals Allowed 3.29 18th 20th 30.1 Shots 32.8 6th 19th 30.8 Shots Allowed 30.1 15th 10th 23.08% Power Play % 17.24% 23rd 18th 78.49% Penalty Kill % 73.91% 28th

