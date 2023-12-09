For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Robby Fabbri a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbri stats and insights

  • Fabbri has scored in seven of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In two games against the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
  • On the power play, Fabbri has accumulated two goals and two assists.
  • Fabbri's shooting percentage is 40.0%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Senators have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 69 goals in total (3.3 per game) which ranks eighth.
  • So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Fabbri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 16:14 Home L 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 12:30 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:52 Away W 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:24 Home W 5-1
11/29/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 17:09 Away L 3-2
11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:38 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 12:16 Away W 5-2
11/22/2023 Devils 2 1 1 15:04 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:50 Home L 3-2
11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:04 Away L 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

