Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stark County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Stark County, Ohio. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Stark County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dover High School at Canton McKinley High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Canton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington High School - Massillon at Cuyahoga Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Cuyahoga Falls, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
