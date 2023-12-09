Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Summit County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Summit County, Ohio today? We have you covered here.
Summit County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mogadore at Crestwood High School
- Game Time: 12:15 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Mantua, OH
- Conference: Portage Trail Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington High School - Massillon at Cuyahoga Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Cuyahoga Falls, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
