The Northern Iowa Panthers (3-6) go up against the Toledo Rockets (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Savage Arena. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Toledo vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Toledo Stats Insights

This season, the Rockets have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.

Toledo has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Rockets are the 352nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 247th.

The Rockets score just 4.3 more points per game (79.3) than the Panthers give up (75.0).

Toledo has a 3-2 record when scoring more than 75.0 points.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Toledo averaged 90.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 82.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.4 points per contest.

Defensively the Rockets played better at home last year, ceding 74.4 points per game, compared to 77.4 when playing on the road.

Toledo sunk 9.7 threes per game with a 42.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged in road games (8.2 threes per game, 39.9% three-point percentage).

