The Northern Iowa Panthers (3-6) go up against the Toledo Rockets (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Savage Arena. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Toledo vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Toledo Stats Insights

  • This season, the Rockets have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.
  • Toledo has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Rockets are the 352nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 247th.
  • The Rockets score just 4.3 more points per game (79.3) than the Panthers give up (75.0).
  • Toledo has a 3-2 record when scoring more than 75.0 points.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Toledo averaged 90.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 82.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.4 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Rockets played better at home last year, ceding 74.4 points per game, compared to 77.4 when playing on the road.
  • Toledo sunk 9.7 threes per game with a 42.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged in road games (8.2 threes per game, 39.9% three-point percentage).

Toledo Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Indiana State L 76-74 Dollar Loan Center
12/2/2023 George Mason L 86-77 Savage Arena
12/6/2023 @ Oakland W 69-68 Athletics Center O'rena
12/9/2023 Northern Iowa - Savage Arena
12/13/2023 Marshall - Savage Arena
12/20/2023 Vermont - Savage Arena

