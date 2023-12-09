How to Watch Toledo vs. Northern Iowa on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northern Iowa Panthers (3-6) go up against the Toledo Rockets (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Savage Arena. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Toledo vs. Northern Iowa Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Toledo Stats Insights
- This season, the Rockets have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.
- Toledo has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
- The Rockets are the 352nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 247th.
- The Rockets score just 4.3 more points per game (79.3) than the Panthers give up (75.0).
- Toledo has a 3-2 record when scoring more than 75.0 points.
Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Toledo averaged 90.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 82.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.4 points per contest.
- Defensively the Rockets played better at home last year, ceding 74.4 points per game, compared to 77.4 when playing on the road.
- Toledo sunk 9.7 threes per game with a 42.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged in road games (8.2 threes per game, 39.9% three-point percentage).
Toledo Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Indiana State
|L 76-74
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/2/2023
|George Mason
|L 86-77
|Savage Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Oakland
|W 69-68
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/9/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|Savage Arena
|12/13/2023
|Marshall
|-
|Savage Arena
|12/20/2023
|Vermont
|-
|Savage Arena
